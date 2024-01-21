Attack on sea terminal in Leningrad region of Russian Federation - special operation of SSU - sources. VIDEO

Tonight’s attack on the maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

This is confirmed by our sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to them, SSU drones hit the target accurately - the damage was precise, a large-scale fire started and is still burning, and the Russians were forced to evacuate their employees.

"The Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal in the Leningrad region is an important facility for the enemy. Fuel is processed there, which is also supplied to the Russian military. A successful attack on such a terminal not only causes economic damage to the enemy, depriving the occupiers of the opportunity to earn money to wage war in Ukraine but also significantly complicates the logistics of fuel for the Russian military," our source adds.

As reported, on the night of Sunday, 21 January, explosions occurred in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region. A fire broke out at the Novatek terminal.