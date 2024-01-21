Russians have increased use of artillery in Tavria direction - Defense Forces

Over the past 24 hours, 703 artillery shellings have been recorded in the Tavria direction. The enemy concentrated more than 40,000 Russian servicemen in the Avdiivka direction.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmyInform, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun.

"Yesterday, the occupiers concentrated their main efforts near Avdiivka, Nevelsky, and Pervomaiske. In total, 23 enemy attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka direction. 6 attacks were repelled in the districts of Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka. And one unsuccessful attempt to advance was made by the enemy west of Verbove. In particular, another modern BMD-4 was destroyed there," the report says.

Last day, 30 clashes took place in this direction, which is less than it has been recorded for several days. However, Ukrainian defenders are preparing to increase the number of attacks. More than 40,000 Russian servicemen are concentrated in the Avdiivka region alone.

"The enemy is regrouping. Therefore, we are preparing to increase its activity," Oleksandr Shtupun.

During the day, the loss of the enemy in the Tavri direction is 296 people and 27 pieces of equipment. In particular, 3 tanks, 1 armored car, 1 artillery system, and 6 cars. The enemy's formation was destroyed.

In addition, 6 occupiers surrendered.