I still do not see need to mobilize half million people - Zelenskyy

Currently, there is no need to mobilize 500,000 people in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with 4 News, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Liga.

"I still don't see the need to mobilize half a million people. Not because I want to please someone, but because these are people, life.

I did not see enough clear details today to say: half a million must be mobilized. And the third is money. And no matter how one thinks, all these finances do not come from partners. All this is provided by the Ukrainian budget," he added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on war fatigue: You can afford to be tired in evening, but in morning you will have to defend state. VIDEO

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that the question of mobilization is, above all, a question of justice.

On January 11, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, said that following the results of a meeting in the parliament with the participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the draft law on mobilization was sent back for revision.

Earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the ministry's team had already prepared a new version of the draft law on mobilization, taking into account the proposals of people's deputies.