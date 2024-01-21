Russian army intensifies attacks along entire frontline, so casualties increase - British intelligence

The Russian invaders began to actively advance along the entire front line, suffering significant losses.

This is stated in a British intelligence report, Censor.NET reports.

British intelligence, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, notes that the number of Russian attacks on the frontline on 19 January increased by 27% compared to the previous day. Additional data from the General Staff comparing the period of 14-18 January with the previous five-day periods confirms this increase.

"During these five days, the number of losses of military equipment by Russia increased by 88%, and the number of losses of Russian tanks increased by 95%. The number of losses in manpower in the Russian occupation forces over the same period also increased by 15%," British analysts added.

The agency added that these data indicate a steady increase in the intensity of Russian offensive actions along the entire frontline over the past two weeks.

According to intelligence, the key factor contributing to Russian activity is the freezing of the ground, which allows armoured vehicles to move better.