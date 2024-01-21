Over week, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed about 6030 occupiers and over 700 pieces of weapons and military equipment, - Ministry of Defence. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from 14 to 21 January 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 6,030 enemy personnel.

This was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:

106 tanks;

164 armoured combat vehicles;

128 artillery systems;

11 MLRS;

7 air defence systems;

195 units of vehicles;

39 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders destroyed 2 aircraft, 4 missiles and 75 UAVs.

