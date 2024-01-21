Due to heavy losses at front, occupants force state employees to donate blood - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian invaders are trying to increase the blood bank.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Resistance Centre.

It is noted that in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders are forcing state employees to "voluntarily" donate blood for the needs of the enemy, as the Russians are currently suffering heavy losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"Coercion to donate blood is another violation of international humanitarian law by the occupiers," the National Resistance Centre added.

