Missile attack on Kirovohrad region: civilian objects not damaged, no casualties reported
There were no casualties and no damage to civilian facilities as a result of today’s missile attack by Russian troops in Kirovohrad region.
This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Kirovohrad region is under enemy fire again. Fortunately, there are no casualties. Civilian objects are not damaged. Friends, take care of yourself and do not ignore the alarm," the statement reads.
Earlier it was reported that in the afternoon of 21 January the enemy launched a missile in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi.
