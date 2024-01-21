Zelenskyy on elections during war: We need to think how to do it

Currently, circumstances and the law do not allow for elections in Ukraine. The authorities should think about how to do this.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Channel 4 News, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

"If you ask me, I think we need to think about how to do it," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that the presidential election, which was supposed to take place in the spring, was postponed not at his whim, but at the request of the law.

"I am simply not able to hold them because of the law that prohibits me from doing so. That is, it does not prohibit me from holding elections, but prohibits all institutions from holding elections in general," he said.

The President added that the law is not the only problem.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel enemy assault with "Wild Hornets" drones near Urozhaine. VIDEO

"Even if it could be done, what about the occupied territories? And how to hold elections if we have more than 6 million people abroad and, unfortunately, we do not have an online election format," Zelenskyy said.

"Here is my answer: if I could do it tomorrow, I would do it tomorrow. So, we need to change the circumstances and the law," the President of Ukraine concluded.