Duda: It is our tradition to fight for freedom against Russian invader. That is why it is so important to support Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw and Vilnius are well aware of the threat posed by Russia. Therefore, it is necessary to continue to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing LB.UA, Duda said this during a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"Unfortunately, it is our tradition that we must fight for freedom against the Russian invader. That is why it is so important to support Ukraine," Duda said.

According to the Polish president, the threat from Russia is understood in Warsaw and Vilnius, so the Ukrainian authorities need to be supported even more.

Duda assured that the issue of Ukraine would also be raised at the NATO summit, which is currently being prepared in Washington.

"I hope that soon we will be able to meet in the Lublin Triangle formula with our friend President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and talk about how to support Ukraine, especially before the upcoming NATO anniversary summit in Washington," Duda said.