Enemy X-59 missile shot down in Dniprovskyi district of Dnipro region, - AC "East"

An X-59 guided missile launched by the Russians was shot down in Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET reports.

"In the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the East Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

In addition, the Command reminded of the observance of safety rules during the alarm.

Read more: Missile attack on Kirovohrad region: civilian objects not damaged, no casualties reported