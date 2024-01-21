Russian Ambassador Garmonin on Switzerland’s preparations for peace summit to end war in Ukraine: "We cannot talk to Russia in language of ultimatums"

Russia has reacted to Switzerland’s preparation of a peace summit at the level of state leaders to end the war in Ukraine. The Russian ambassador called the meeting "meaningless".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.UA.

Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin called the holding of a global peace summit in the country to end the war in Ukraine "meaningless".

Earlier, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced the initiative and said that preparations for the meeting would begin immediately.

Watch more: At night, explosions rang out in Leningrad region of Russian Federation, and fire broke out at gas terminal. VIDEO

"We cannot talk to Russia in the language of ultimatums," Garmonin said, noting that the Ukrainian Formula for Peace "contains a number of ultimatums to Russia".

In addition, the Russian ambassador criticised Switzerland, saying that the country consistently supports the "anti-Russian line of the collective West", and by demonstrating solidarity with Ukraine, it "has lost its role as an impartial international mediator". Therefore, Swiss mediation is "out of the question".

Garmonin said that Russian demands should be taken into account, in particular that "Ukraine should become a neutral, non-aligned country without nuclear weapons".