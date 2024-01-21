Europe must step up and contribute to defence of Ukraine from Russian aggression, - British Defence Secretary Shapps

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that Europe must step up and do its part to make sure Ukraine can continue to defend itself.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, The Guardian reports.

"Britain, again, as in all other things, is leading the way with a £2.5 billion package and a security agreement, a cooperation agreement with President Zelenskyy and Ukraine," the British Defence Secretary said.

Shapps said Europe should "step up" and provide more funding to Ukraine.

"Now ... not only the US, but Europe has to step up and do its bit to make sure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself," Shapps added.

