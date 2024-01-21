Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in 6 directions over 21 January, 14 Russian assaults repelled near Avdiivka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 21 January 2024.

The evening report reads: "The six hundred and ninety-seventh day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, and launches strikes and shells at both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 59 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 69 air strikes and fired 50 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Seversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Hrafske, Vovchansk, and Mykolaivka in the Kharkiv region. About 25 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Marchykhina Buda, Fotovizh, Atynske, Pavlivka, Kostiantynivka, Sadky in the Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 7 attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled four attacks near Terniv and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region and another six attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes in the area of Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk region and near the settlements of Yampolivka and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Karmazinivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defence Forces repelled five attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, and New York in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Nyzhyk in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 9 more attacks south of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy conducted air strikes near the towns of Lastochkine and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupants unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 3 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Staromayorske and Rivne in the Donetsk region. Maksimilianivka, Georgievka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. Bohoiavlenka, Staromaiorske and Zelene Pole came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled four attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Lobkove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in the Kherson sector, the regional centre of the Kherson region and the areas of Beryslav and Novotyanka in the Kherson region came under enemy artillery fire. The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 9 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Missile troops destroyed 1 control centre, 3 artillery pieces and 1 enemy air defence system."