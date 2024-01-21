DeSantis withdraws from race for Republican Party’s candidate nomination in favor of Trump.
On January 21, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withdrew his candidacy from the race for the nomination as the Republican Party’s candidate for the President of the United States.
As Censor.NET informs, the politician announced this in the social network X.
He did this after former President Donald Trump outperformed him in the Iowa caucuses.
