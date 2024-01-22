AFU repel 17 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector, 68 combat engagements in one day - General Staff

There were 68 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia sectors remains without significant changes.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near Synkivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 5 occupants' attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region and another 6 near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks east of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 5 occupants' attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 12 more attacks south of Sjeverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 5 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the defence forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.