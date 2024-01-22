Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 376,860 people (+ 830 per day), 6192 tanks, 8896 artillery systems, 11,489 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 376,860 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.01.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 376860 (+830) people,

tanks - 6192 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11489 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 8896 (+21) units,

MLRS - 968 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 657 (+2) units,

aitcraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6961 (+25),

cruise missiles - 1819 (+1),

ships /boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11891 (+29) units,

special equipment - 1397 (+5)

