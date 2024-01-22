National Police is ready to mobilize law enforcement officers, but there may be problem with crime situation in Ukraine - Vyhivskyi

If law enforcement officers are mobilised, there may be a problem with staffing, which will have a negative impact on the crime situation in the country. However, the National Police is ready for such a decision.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Ukraine has an anomalous situation compared to the bad experience of other countries during the war. Our country manages to keep the crime situation under control, provide internal security to citizens and maintain law and order on the streets.

"And this is also due to the fact that we have involved the maximum number of police officers in patrols on the streets. Before the war, it was about 4,000 patrols, and now it is more than 7,000," Vyhivskyi said.

The head of the National Police noted that if such a decision is made, they are ready to mobilise.

"...But from the first day of the war, police officers have been fighting, carrying out combat orders. These are 'Lut' and consolidated units from all regions," Vyhivskyi said.

According to him, if more police officers are mobilised in Ukraine, there will be a problem with staffing. This could affect the crime situation.

"By the way, the police are not exhausting their mobilisation resources. In 2022-23, we were very careful about who we recruited to the police. We exclude the possibility of evaders, we have relevant databases that we use to check people," Vyhivskyi said.

He added that age also plays a role in this process. Thus, 60% of the personnel are young people aged 18 to 25.

"At 'Lut', we also have mostly young people under 27. We recruited them on a competitive basis. In the brigade, about 30 per cent of the fighters are police officers who were in the ranks of the police before the full-scale invasion," explains the head of the National Police.

According to him, in the first days, the National Police released all those who decided to join the army in the absence of a mechanism for transferring to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Therefore, this could only be done through dismissal from the National Police. Other policemen who wanted to fight joined the 'Lut' assault brigade," the head of the National Police summed up.

