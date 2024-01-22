Prosecutor General Kostin: Hrynkevych’s son detained in Odesa while trying to leave Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

In Odesa, on 22 January 2023, at 6:50 a.m., law enforcement officers detained the fifth member of a criminal organisation that supplied low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine while trying to leave the country. According to media reports, this is the defendant in the Hrynkevych case, his son Roman.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the suspect travelled to Odesa around 17 January and has been preparing to cross the state border and leave the country since then. On 19 January, at the request of prosecutors, the court granted permission to detain him.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. The other four suspects are in custody.

It is also recalled that the beneficiary of the three companies created a criminal organisation with the aim of embezzling budget funds. Its members entered into contracts with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for the supply of military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the examinations, as a result of the supply of low-quality clothing, the state, represented by the Ministry of Defence, suffered damage in the amount of over UAH 934 million.

Read more: Hrynkevych’s case: court gives authorization to detain fifth suspect

All participants were served a notice of suspicion of creating and participating in a criminal organisation, as well as fraud committed under martial law on an especially large scale (Art. 255(1) and (2), Art. 190(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pre-trial investigation and operational support - the State Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier it was reported that, according to media reports, the court gave permission to detain the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman. He is the 5th defendant.

Subsequently, the SBI published photos and videos of Hrynkevych's detention. SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov confirmed that it was Roman Hrynkevych.

"Today at 7 a.m., on the basis of a court order, Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa, who evaded pre-trial investigation," he emphasized.

The SBI director reminded that his father, a private entrepreneur, is suspected of organizing a criminal organization that illegally seized budget funds.

The Hrynkevych's case

Earlier it was reported that the construction companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth UAH 1.5 billion from the Ministry of Defence in 2023 to supply summer clothing and underwear to the Armed Forces. At least 17 contracts have been cancelled.

Censor.NET also wrote that SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department with USD 500,000. According to media reports, it was Ihor Hrynkevych. His face was revealed by law enforcement officers through anonymous telegram channels.

On 29 December, it was reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defence, offered a bribe of $500,000 to the head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. It was also reported that the Ministry of Defence had one unexpired contract with Hrynkevych's company, which supplies food to the military in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Read more about this case in Censor.NET's article"Gold rail carriage, sand quarry and luxury parties: why a supplier of the Ministry of Defence bribed the SBI with $500,000".