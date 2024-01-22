German Foreign Minister Berbock: It is now important to launch European financial support for Ukraine

Despite all the turbulence in the world, the EU should not stop supporting Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said this before the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

"The central task for us is not to stop our support for Ukraine despite all the turbulence in the world," Burbock said.

German support is clear and unequivocal, she stated.

"Now is not the time for irresponsible games of individual actors here. For two years, the EU has clearly stood by Ukraine, which is also defending the European peace order, without any buts or ifs," the minister said. It is now important to launch European financial support, Burbock added.

She reminded that the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will speak at the beginning of the meeting in Brussels.

According to Burbock, Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East are the central topics of the meeting. Regarding the latter, Burbock said: "We see that throughout the Middle East, in Israel, people cannot live in peace until the Hamas terror is put to an end, until Hamas stops its brutal attacks not only against Israel, but also against its own people, the Palestinians. To do this, the most important thing is to destroy Hamas's funding network, the diplomat said. At the same time, humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza should be increased and humanitarian pauses should be introduced, Burbock added.