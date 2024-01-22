ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8167 visitors online
News World Aid to Ukraine
1 802 18
Europe (137) USA (3654) allowance (311) Duda (171)

Only U.S. can help avoid outbreak of major war in Europe by supporting Ukraine – Duda

News Censor.NET World

дуда

If Russia wins the war against Ukraine, it will plan armed aggression against other European countries. US assistance to Ukraine is the only hope to avoid the outbreak of a major war in Europe.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

He commented on the journalist's question about the importance of US support at a time when Congress is discussing a package of measures to continue to help Ukraine.

"Now, if Russia wins this war and attacks another country, it would mean the risk of another major war in Europe. So only the United States can help avoid the outbreak of such a war by supporting Ukraine," Duda emphasized.

Read more: Duda: It is our tradition to fight for freedom against Russian invader. That is why it is so important to support Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 