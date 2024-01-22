No one in Poland doubts that we should support Ukraine - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country has no doubt about the need to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland.

Tusk, who arrived in Kyiv, noted that the meeting with Zelenskyy focused on Polish-Ukrainian relations.

"One thing no one in Poland has any doubt about is that we must support Ukraine because our security is at stake," Tusk said.

Read more: Problems between Ukraine and Poland should be resolved as soon as possible - Tusk

He added that Ukraine is not alone in the war. "You are not alone, this struggle for values is happening all over the world," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Tusk also stressed that he "deeply believes" in Zelenskyy's mission to bring peace to Europe and Ukraine.

"Today, there is no more authoritative politician in the world who would work for peace than President Zelenskyy," the Polish prime minister added.