Russians destroyed base for rapid electricity restoration in Kharkiv region with air bombs. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian air strike on the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, equipment, tools, inventory, and a brigade vehicle were destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Dumka" (Thought -ed.) publication.

"It happened on January 21 at about 6:30 p.m. According to preliminary data, two guided aerial bombs hit the building. Fortunately, it was off hours, and no one was injured. Power outages due to shelling in the area are common. It was convenient to have this base to respond quickly to such cases. It is a pity that we lost this property, but most importantly, we are all safe," said the power company.

As a reminder, residential buildings in Vilkhuvatka were burning as a result of Russian shelling, and the building of Velykoburlutsk Power Distribution Company was damaged.