US plans to withdraw Russia from nuclear fuel market - Financial Times

The US nuclear industry has pledged to end its dependence on Russian enrichment and fuel conversion services. Congress wants to impose sanctions on Rosatom and its subsidiary Tenex.

This is reported by the FT, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Russia's war against Ukraine coincided with an increase in demand for nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels.

US President Joe Biden's climate team has called it a "key technology" that can help the world achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. Last month, Washington joined 21 countries, including the UK, France and Japan, in pledging to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

The US plans for the domestic industry have attracted support from France, Canada, Japan and the UK, which together have pledged $4.2 billion to increase enrichment and reprocessing capacity worldwide.

They plan to build new nuclear reactors and are exploring the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs), which proponents say are safer and more efficient than current technology. Private investors, including Bill Gates and OpenAI Executive Director Sam Altman, are backing SMR startups.