Poland will try to help Ukraine in all aspects of EU accession process - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that all political parties in the country are convinced that Ukraine needs to be supported by all available means.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during a press conference.

"Poland will try to help in all aspects of the EU accession process so that Ukraine's full membership in the European Union becomes a fact as soon as possible. We will also cooperate in all other formats, so I have informed Mr President that Poland has today joined the G7 Joint Declaration, which was formed at the NATO Summit in Vilnius," the Polish prime minister said.

According to Tusk, all political forces in Poland share the belief that Ukraine needs to be supported by all available means in the fight against Russian aggression.

