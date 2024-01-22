ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8197 visitors online
News Incidents
1 347 21
war (19608) Poland (791) Tusk (87)

Polish Prime Minister Tusk: Anyone in free world who pretends to be neutral on Ukraine and Russia deserves darkest place in political hell

News Censor.NET Incidents

туск

During his visit to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned those who "pretend to be neutral" about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Polish Chancellery, Tusk said this at a briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You are not alone, also in the sense that this struggle is taking place in every European country. Today, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral, maintains the same distance or represents it towards Ukraine and Russia deserves the darkest place in political hell," the Polish prime minister said.

See more: Poland to appoint commissioner for restoration of Ukraine. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 