Polish Prime Minister Tusk: Anyone in free world who pretends to be neutral on Ukraine and Russia deserves darkest place in political hell

During his visit to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned those who "pretend to be neutral" about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Polish Chancellery, Tusk said this at a briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You are not alone, also in the sense that this struggle is taking place in every European country. Today, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral, maintains the same distance or represents it towards Ukraine and Russia deserves the darkest place in political hell," the Polish prime minister said.

