Russians deploy equipment in reserves of occupied Kherson region - National Resistance Centre

Russian troops are setting up training grounds and deploying equipment in the nature conservation areas of the occupied Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

"The enemy deploys equipment in nature reserves, in particular, in Askania-Nova. The enemy has also set up an artillery range on the territory of the reserve on the Karadai Peninsula (Kherson region), which has been operating since 2020," the statement said.

