"Servant of People" Mezentseva: Ukraine and provision of weapons to it remains on agenda in PACE

Ukraine remains on the agenda of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

This was reported by the head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE Mariia Mezentseva (Servant of the People faction) during a briefing at the Ukraine-Uninform Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the PACE is supporting the provision of larger arms packages to Ukraine, in particular, to close the sky and provide air defense systems.

"Just after the meeting of the political group, I spoke with the head of the Socialist group, German Frank Schwabe, about Germany's provision of Taurus to Ukraine. He assured me that a technical solution to the Bundestag vote would be found," Mezentseva said.

Mezentseva noted that such a decision by Germany is very important for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and our defenders.

"We use every opportunity to talk, including about an important tool for protecting human rights, which today is weapons," she added.

