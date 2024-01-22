Poland has provided almost $3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with hundreds of tanks, aircraft, air defense systems, and other weapons.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a briefing with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

"In the 698 days since the start of the full-scale war, Poland has provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion," he said.

According to Shmyhal, we are talking about hundreds of tanks, planes, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, armored personnel carriers, armored personnel vehicles, anti-tank weapons, artillery and ammunition.

