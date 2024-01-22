ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8197 visitors online
News World Aid to Ukraine
436 18
Poland (791) Denys Shmyhal (414)

Poland has provided almost $3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

News Censor.NET World

польща

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with hundreds of tanks, aircraft, air defense systems, and other weapons.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a briefing with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

"In the 698 days since the start of the full-scale war, Poland has provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion," he said.

According to Shmyhal, we are talking about hundreds of tanks, planes, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, armored personnel carriers, armored personnel vehicles, anti-tank weapons, artillery and ammunition.

Read more: Polish Prime Minister Tusk: Anyone in free world who pretends to be neutral on Ukraine and Russia deserves darkest place in political hell

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 