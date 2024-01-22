Ruscists hit Kupiansk with artillery, one person killed, there is wounded. PHOTO (updated)

Today, on January 22, the occupiers once again attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, one person died, the data is being established. Also, at this moment, we know about the injured 66-year-old man. As a result of the shelling, a civilian car caught fire, an apartment building and a shop were damaged," the statement reads.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

See more: Occupants strike at Kupyansk, woman is killed. PHOTO

According to Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police, the man who died was in the car when the shelling took place. The victim, a 66-year-old man, suffered cut wounds to his back, trunk and forearm.