Enemy is advancing along entire front line, there are many wounded. Soldiers need drones, generators and heating pads – volunteer Yusupova

Ukrainian defenders who are currently fighting against the Russian invaders need help. We urgently need to purchase generators and drones.

According to Censor.NET, volunteer Nataliia Yusupova reported this on Facebook.

"People, please listen, the situation at the front is very difficult!!! Terrible battles, round-the-clock enemy shelling and the enemy's offensive along the entire front line. We have many dead and seriously wounded. I ask everyone to help the front as much as they can. The assault unit urgently needs drones and generators.

Mavic 3 pro account - UAH 83,500

4 generators - 127 thousand UAH

Charging stations - 44 thousand UAH," the statement reads.

According to Yusupova, it is very cold at the positions, and the soldiers are suffering from frostbite, so they need chemical warmers.

"Medics are bringing the wounded from the positions, while waiting for evacuation the soldiers are freezing, we need self-heating blankets, there are not enough of them, medics are begging for help! We need to buy at least 50-100 blankets," she added.

The volunteer bought 3 drones for UAH 241 thousand and Starlink for UAH 20 thousand. In two weeks, she closed 18 accounts:



- External fixation apparatus - 150 thousand UAH;

- chemical heating pads - almost 4 thousand pieces;

several accounts totaling UAH 125 thousand;

- thermal imager - UAH 57 thousand;

- tactical headphones - UAH 48,980;

- charging stations - two bills, totaling UAH 88 thousand;

- tablets - UAH 33,150;

- Motorola radios - UAH 75,796;

- batteries - UAH 12,856.

See more: There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line. PHOTOS

Bank details to help:



PayPal - [email protected]



Privatbank - 5168752017223390



Monobank - 5375411504293973 Yusupova Natalia Avhusta



UA753220010000026204306753142



Link to the jar



https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z



Bank card number



5375 4112 0025 4253

See more: Drones urgently need to be bought for assault units in Avdiivka direction, - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS































































