Cabinet of Ministers asks NSDC to ban all transport links with Russia for 50 years

The Government will submit to the National Security and Defence Council proposals for the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the transport sector of the Russian Federation for 50 years.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers' order of 19 January 2024 No. 39-r.

According to the Law on Sanctions, the Cabinet of Ministers has 10 days to prepare a proposal.

The document provides for

a ban on direct air traffic with Ukraine, as well as the use of Ukraine's airspace and airspace over the high seas, for all types of direct and transit flights of aircraft owned (operated) by legal entities resident in the Russian Federation;

prohibition of entry into Ukraine of vehicles (buses, trucks) registered in the territory of the Russian Federation;

a ban on the importation into the customs territory of Ukraine in all customs regimes of railway rolling stock (wagons of all types, locomotives) for persons associated with the aggressor state, as well as rolling stock registered with the Russian railways.

It also prohibits navigation in Ukraine's internal waters and entry to Ukrainian seaports: