ENG
Belgium plans to provide 611 million euros in military aid to Ukraine - Umierov

In 2024, Belgium intends to provide €611 million in military aid to Ukraine and has made a long-term commitment to support the modernisation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov following a conversation with the Minister of Defence of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder.

"We discussed the latest developments at the frontline and the prospects for defence cooperation between our countries. I am grateful to Belgium for its participation in the Air Force Coalition, in particular in the pilot training programme. I highly appreciate the unwavering support of our Belgian partners," the statement said.

According to the Minister of Defence, Belgium plans to provide €611 million in military aid this year and has a long-term commitment to support the modernisation of our defence forces.

Read more: Belgium will send two F-16s to Denmark in March to train Ukrainian pilots

