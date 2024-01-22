ENG
Operators of "Army of Drones" destroyed 307 units of Russian equipment and almost 370 occupiers in week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Between 15 and 22 January 2024, the Drone Army operators eliminated 369 Russians and more than three hundred pieces of their equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the drones hit 73 Russian tanks, 95 armoured combat vehicles, 10 self-propelled artillery systems, and one enemy air defence unit.

Результати роботи "Армії дронів" за минулий тиждень

"The Ukrainian delegation worked in Davos last week, showing international top companies the technologies used by the military on the battlefield. At least 360 more occupiers have experienced the work of these technologies," Fedorov added in his message.

