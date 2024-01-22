Shmyhal and Tusk discuss unimpeded movement of goods across Polish-Ukrainian border

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Poland Dodnald Tusk discussed the unimpeded movement of goods across common borders.

Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, the issue has been resolved, the border has been unblocked, and the joint work is working.

"Ukraine has proposed a mechanism for verifying agricultural exports in accordance with the European Commission's decision. This mechanism is already working effectively with Romania and Bulgaria, and we propose to use it in our mutually beneficial relations," Shmyhal wrote.

In addition, the parties discussed the introduction of joint border control and the modernisation of checkpoints. The Ukrainian politician also announced the creation of four more new checkpoints in addition to the existing 14.

"I offered Polish businesses to participate in the construction of the Krakowiec-Lviv-Brody-Rivne motorway on concessionary terms. Donald Tusk, for his part, supported this initiative," the Prime Minister said.