United States at UN Security Council: Russia is arsonist who blames firefighters

Ambassador Robert Wood, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council convened by Russia, said that the current meeting was another attempt by Russia to divert attention from its war crimes and aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's imperialist plans are obvious, and this meeting is another attempt by Russia to divert attention from its war crimes and aggression. Russia is an arsonist who blames firefighters to continue its crimes," the US representative said.

He emphasised that no amount of Kremlin's attempts to spread lies and disinformation along with baseless accusations will change the fact that it was Russia that launched a full-scale war against Ukraine because of Putin's desire to destroy Ukraine. And while the Russian Federation is bogged down in its own aggression, it has "started to add fuel to the fire" by turning to Iran and North Korea for weapons despite the international embargo.

"Russian troops have used ballistic missiles of North Korean origin, acquired in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, against Ukraine at least three times," Wood said.

In addition, he reminded that the United States has made public clear evidence of Iran's illegal transfer of combat drones to the Russians, despite the restrictions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Wood noted that Russia's arms deals with Iran and North Korea undermine regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime.

"This Council must hold accountable any country that violates its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions," the US representative called.