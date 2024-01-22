EU countries should stop supporting refugees from Ukraine so that they return home – adviser to head of OP Leshchenko

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhii Leshchenko believes that EU countries should stop helping Ukrainian refugees so that they return home.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to find a common language. Because people who left Ukraine will never understand the people who stayed. I believe that the host countries should stop supporting refugees so that they can return home," Leshchenko said in an interview with the Swiss edition of Tages-Anzeiger.

According to the advisor to the head of the OP, only the regions directly located near the front line are dangerous for life in Ukraine.

"Of course, it is very dangerous in cities five kilometers from the front line, which can be shelled by artillery. Fewer and fewer people live there. But there are towns 30-40 kilometers from the front that Russian artillery cannot reach, such as Kramatorsk, where a new economy is emerging.

We have 3 million people living in Kyiv, including hundreds of thousands of children. The argument that it is dangerous is nonsense. Those who returned from abroad would not have to fight in the trenches. But they can buy Ukrainian products in a supermarket in Ukraine and pay rent for an apartment in Kyiv, use clinics and pharmacies and pay taxes so that we can finance schools," Leshchenko explained.

