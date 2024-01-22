General Staff of AFU: 53 combat engagements took place over last day, 14 enemy attacks repelled in Avdiivka direction

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on January 22, 2024.

"The 698th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day 53 combat engagements took place.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 41 air strikes, fired 28 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were killed and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The occupiers carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hraniv, Hryhorivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 50 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Baranivka, Karpovychi, Leonivka in the Chernihiv region; Znob-Novhorodske, Marchykhyna Buda, Fotovyzh in the Sumy region; Udy, Okhrimivka, Zemlianky, Khatne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near Pishchane in the Kharkiv region and Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Terny in the Donetsk region and 4 more attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupiers launched air strikes near Bilohorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Ivanivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Maiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, and New York in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 9 occupants' attacks near Stepove and Avdiivka and 5 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and Vodiane in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske, Netailove, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 16 times. The enemy launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost ground. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the enemy shelled the regional center of the Kherson region, the areas of Shliakhove, Beryslav, Antonivka in Kherson region and Solonchaky, Chornomorka in the Mykolaiv region. The enemy also fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Ivanivka, Poniativka, Yantarne, Berehove, Veletenske in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile. The missile troops struck at 1 control center, 1 artillery unit and 1 enemy radar station," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.