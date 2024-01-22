Soldiers of 23rd Special Forces Battalion to receive batch of FPV drones

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has transferred a batch of FPV drones to the 23rd Special Forces Battalion of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade.

Vitalii Klytschko posted a video of the drones on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"40 FPV drones will be sent to the 23rd Special Forces Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade, which asked me for help. Let this charitable assistance be a contribution to the destruction of the enemy!" Vitalii Klytschko wrote.

The mayor clarified that the soldiers of the 23rd battalion are defending Ukraine in Donbas.

Earlier, Klytschko said that he had handed over more than 200 drones to the defenders of Avdiivka, which he and his brother Volodymyr Klitschko had ordered together.