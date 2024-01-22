On January 22, Russians shelled Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones - 186 explosions were recorded

During the day, the Russian army fired 40 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 186 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, they were shelled:

Bilopillia community: there was a hit by an FPV drone (3 explosions), mortar shelling (12 explosions) and artillery (24 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy fired from artillery (28 explosions), mortars (9 explosions), SPG and AGS grenade launchers (39 explosions). In addition, there was a drop of explosive ordnance by UAVs (4 explosions) and a hit by FPV drones (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: Dropping of VOG grenades from an UAV (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Esman community: 9 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also a small arms fire.

Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with mortars (25 explosions).

Svesa community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Yunakivka community: Russians fired from artillery (8 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: mortar shelling (8 explosions).

