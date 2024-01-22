Court appoints Roman Hrynkevych to be held in custody until March 17 with bail exceeding UAH 500 million

Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Roman Hrynkevych, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. He was ordered to be held in custody until March 17 with an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of over UAH 500 million.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the fifth member of the criminal organization that supplied low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces. He was taken into custody with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 500 million," the statement said.

As a reminder, Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa on the morning of January 22 while trying to travel abroad. He, like the other defendants, was served a notice of suspicion of creating and participating in a criminal organization, as well as fraud committed under martial law on a particularly large scale (Art. 255, parts 1 and 2, Art. 190, part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

