US Ambassador Brink on Russia’s massive missile attack: Ukraine now needs our further support

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented on Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 23.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Twitter (X) of Brink.

The US Ambassador reminded that at least 5 people were killed and more than 40, including children, were injured as a result of Russia's massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities.

"Ukraine now needs our continued support to protect itself from these brutal attacks on civilians," Brink emphasized.

On the morning of January 23, an air raid alert was declared throughout the territory of Ukraine. There were reports of launches of cruise missiles from strategic bombers Tu-95MS from the Caspian Sea region.

Explosions were heard, in particular, in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Shostka , and air defense forces were reported to be working. There were deaths and injuries.