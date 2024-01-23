ENG
Pentagon: US hopes other allies will support Ukraine at Ramstein, Washington has no more money

At a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which will be held on January 23, the United States hopes for defensive support for Ukraine from other Western allies. The meeting will focus on the long-term needs of Ukraine.

This was stated by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing the Associated Press.  

The meeting in the "Ramstein" format will take place at a time when the United States has no money and cannot send the ammunition and missiles Ukraine needs to fight Russian aggression. 

While waiting for the Congress to pass a budget and potentially allocate additional funds to Ukraine, the United States will look to its allies to help fill the gap. 

"Despite the fact that we cannot provide our security assistance right now, our partners continue to do so. We rely on them," she emphasized.

The meeting will be held online.

