Council of Europe Secretary General Pejčinović-Burić condemned massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine: These barbaric actions must be stopped

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić commented on Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 23, calling it "barbaric."

She wrote about this in her Twitter account.

I strongly condemn Russia's latest indiscriminate attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv: these barbaric actions must be stopped," she wrote.

On the morning of January 23, air alerts were announced all over Ukraine. Cruise missiles were reportedly launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.

Explosions were heard, in particular, in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Shostka, and air defense forces were reported to be operating. There were deaths and injuries.