News
Cabinet of Ministers has approved appointment of Melitopol mayor Fedorov as head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, - Honcharenko (updated)

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of the mayor of occupied Melitopol as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, was agreed by the Cabinet of Ministers to be the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration," the statement said.

Currently, Yuriy Malashko is the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Subsequently, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced the dismissal of Malashko and the appointment of Ivan Fedorov as head of the RMA.

