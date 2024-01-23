Italy seeks to use G7 presidency to boost support for Ukraine - Reuters

Italy plans to use its G7 presidency this year to challenge the narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tired of the war.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a source familiar with Italy's plans for the G7, Censor.NET reports.

Italy will preside over the G7 until 2024, and the Group of Seven leaders' summit will take place in June.

The main issues on the leaders' agenda will be Russia's war against Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, food security, climate change, African development, cooperation with China, and artificial intelligence.

According to the agency, the West's once unwavering support for Kyiv seems to have faltered in recent months amid political disputes between Washington and Brussels that have delayed the delivery of much-needed weapons and funding.

According to the Reuters source, the G7 leaders are determined to demonstrate that they remain fully committed to supporting Kyiv and cannot risk showing signs of weakness two years after Russia launched a full-scale war.

"We have to change the narrative on Ukraine," the source said, adding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has lost significant financial, military and diplomatic influence since the invasion.

Read more: USA offered G7 to discuss ways to confiscate Russian assets worth $300 billion, - Financial Times

Italy plans to hold 20 ministerial meetings during its G7 presidency, starting with a three-day meeting on 13-15 March on industry, technology and digitalisation to draw attention to the rapid revolution in artificial intelligence.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the dangers posed by AI will be one of the key issues of her country's G7 presidency, and she will devote one session to the topic at the summit on 13-15 June.

A Reuters source said that G7 leaders are "virtually on the same page" on AI. There is also a broad consensus on most major issues, including how to deal with China. All parties are determined to avoid tensions with Beijing.

Italy has taken over the presidency of the G7, which includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Previously, the group was chaired by Japan.