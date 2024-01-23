Pentagon Chief Austin opens 18th meeting in Ramstein format

On Tuesday, January 23, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

It is noted that Austin made an opening speech and noted that the United States, as well as the entire international coalition, which has about 50 allies and partners, remain committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The Pentagon chief called for providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with "more life-saving ground-based air defense systems and intercept facilities."

"Putin continues to sacrifice staggering numbers of Russian troops in his reckless and foolhardy war of choice. Putin hopes that missiles and drones will demoralize the Ukrainian people and break the morale of the Ukrainian military," the statement reads.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov represents Ukraine at the Ramstein.

The meeting is held online.

