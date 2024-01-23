There was explosion in Dnipro: Air defense forces destroyed X-59 missile (updated)

The Russian occupiers fired a missile toward Dnipro, and an air alert was announced in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of a missile launch toward Dnipro.

Suspilne reported the sound of an explosion in the city.

AC " East" later reported the destruction of an X-59 missile in the Dniprovskyi district of the region.

Read more: Enemy X-59 guided missile destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region, - AC "East"