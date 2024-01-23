5 738 4
There was explosion in Dnipro: Air defense forces destroyed X-59 missile (updated)
The Russian occupiers fired a missile toward Dnipro, and an air alert was announced in the region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned of a missile launch toward Dnipro.
Suspilne reported the sound of an explosion in the city.
AC " East" later reported the destruction of an X-59 missile in the Dniprovskyi district of the region.
