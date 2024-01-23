Roman Hrynkevych’s defense filed appeal against measure of restraint imposed on him

Roman Hrynkevych’s lawyers filed an appeal against the court’s ruling on a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative in the form of bail in excess of UAH 500 million.

It is noted that this was told by Roman Hrynkevych's lawyer, Andrii Hudzhal. According to him, the date of the meeting has not yet been appointed.

As reported, on 22 January, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv held a hearing to impose a pre-trial restraint on Roman Hrynkevych, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. He was ordered to be held in custody until 17 March with an alternative in the form of bail in excess of UAH 500 million.

Roman Hrynkevych is the fifth suspect in the case of participation in a criminal group and fraud committed under martial law on a particularly large scale, as part of the case of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was detained in the morning, on 22 January, in Odesa. Prior to that, Roman Hrynkevych was put on the wanted list.

During his speech in court, Roman Hrynkevych stated that he did not understand the content of the charges brought against him. He also added that he had no plans to leave the territory of Ukraine and instead was going to "defend his honor and prove his innocence."

The Hrynkevych's case

Earlier it was reported that the construction companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth UAH 1.5 billion from the Ministry of Defence in 2023 to supply summer clothing and underwear to the Armed Forces. At least 17 contracts have been cancelled.

Censor.NET also wrote that SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department with USD 500,000. According to media reports, it was Ihor Hrynkevych. His face was revealed by law enforcement officers through anonymous telegram channels.

On 29 December, it was reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defence, offered a bribe of $500,000 to the head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. It was also reported that the Ministry of Defence had one unexpired contract with Hrynkevych's company, which supplies food to the military in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

On January 22, 2023, at 6:50 a.m., law enforcement officers detained Roman Hrynkevych in Odesa while he was trying to leave the country. In the evening, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on Hrynkevych a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until March 17 with an alternative bail of over UAH 500 million.

