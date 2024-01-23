Mazepa remanded in custody until February 27, but bail reduced to UAH 21 million

On January 23, the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered an appeal against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court, according to which businessman Ihor Mazepa was taken into custody with the possibility of bailing out almost UAH 350 million. The founder of Concorde Capital remained in custody, but the bail amount was reduced.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

According to the publication, the court partially upheld the complaint of Mazepa's lawyers. The businessman was remanded in custody until February 27, 2024, while his bail was reduced to UAH 21 million.

The prosecutor and the lawyers filed appeals. The former asked to increase the bail to UAH 700 million, and the defense asked to cancel the ruling of the Pecherskyi Court.

Mazepa's defenders reiterated that the suspicion was groundless and that the case should not be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, as the State Geocadastre is not a law enforcement agency.

As reported earlier, the lawyers of the businessman, who was taken into custody on suspicion of illegal land acquisition in Kyiv region, filed an appeal against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on 19 January.

As a reminder, the SBI has been investigating Mazepa's case since 2022 and insisted on a bail of UAH 700 million, as the estimated value of the misappropriated land is UAH 1.1 billion.

The State Bureau of Investigation detained Ihor Mazepa on 18 January while he was crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border.

