US has no information on misuse of weapons provided to Ukraine - Austin

The United States does not have any credible evidence of the misuse or illegal transfer to third parties of U.S. weapons provided to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in his opening speech during the opening of the online meeting of the 18th meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence reported on Telegram.

"We see that Ukraine is using the capabilities we have provided to defend itself against Russian aggression," the press service quoted Austin as saying.

According to him, the United States continues to work hard to monitor and report on US security assistance to Ukraine.

He also stressed that allies should continue to focus on both Ukraine's immediate needs on the battlefield and long-term assistance to support and modernise our defence forces.

According to the press service, the US Secretary of Defence thanked the countries that have already announced new long-term support packages since the previous meeting of the Contact Group - in particular, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

"Supporting Ukraine in its fight against tyranny makes all our countries safer. A sovereign and secure Ukraine is crucial for global security," Lloyd Austin said.